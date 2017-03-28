Snail Games really wants to show that they’ve mastered the art of putting out a martial arts-based game. They’ve had relative success with Age of Wushu Dynasty and Taichi Panda, but they’re not stopping there. Coming right at you is “Sword of Shadows”, another martial arts RPG for you to enjoy.

Sword of Shadows is now out globally for Android devices (excluding Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Vietnam). The game is powered by the 2nd generation of Snail Games’ Flexi Engine, and Sword of Shadows will take players to an ancient martial arts kingdom and invite them to become legendary warriors.

There are a lot of notable things about this game, but at the top of the list is the new Flying Skills feature. This new gameplay element makes for a fast-paced and dynamic combat mechanism, with martial arts abilities and battle tactics from five unique schools. The gameplay structure is pretty much what you would expect, especially if you have played Age of Wushu Dynasty before.

You can download it for free via the link below, and it will feature in-app purchases as per usual. But the game should be playable all the way without you spending real money.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store