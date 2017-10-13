The South Korean tech giant launched the Bixby with much hope but unfortunately, the AI assistant hasn’t really gained any traction the past months. It was highly anticipated by loyal Samsung fans but the service wasn’t fully ready at launch. It can understand and speak about eight languages, hoping to take on Siri and the Google Assistant. Well, that’s not exactly happening right now but Samsung has been working hard to improve the feature.

Perhaps the latest appointment of a new executive for the division responsible for Bixby will finally make it the powerful assistant it’s actually supposed to be. The Vice Chief of Samsung Research America, Chung Eui-suk, has been appointed as the new head of the service intelligence group. His group is also in charge for other artificial intelligence services Samsung may be working on and will be offering soon.

The Bixby development group’s current head, Rhee In-jong, who is also the Chief Technology Officer of the company, is believed to be replaced by Chung but Samsung quickly denied the idea. Rhee will still lead the development division while Chung will help.

Bixby can and still needs to be enhanced if Samsung wants to challenge the Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. The delay is understandable the first time but the company is expected to have worked on those technical and data challenges by now.

Koh Dong-jin, mobile business chief at Samsung, said the “incomplete parts of Bixby 1.0“ will be supplemented at Bixby 2.0. This is a confirmation the next version is arriving. We’re hoping it will be unveiled at the tech giant’s Developer Conference happening this October 18 in San Francisco.

VIA: Korea Herald