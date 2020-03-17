Things are going down fast. This may not be related to the corona virus (COVID-10) outbreak all over the world but Samsung is putting an end to the PlayGalaxy Link. It’s not even a year yet but the South Korean tech giant decided to just end the project. It’s still in the beta period but it’s going away for good. An End of Service Announcement for PlayGalaxy Link was posted on Playgalaxy.com. Samsung is thanking the supporters before the PlayGalaxy Link team ends the service exactly on March 27, 2020.

You have until March 27 to enjoy the PlayGalaxy Link if you’ve been using the service. The schedule is actually on time looking at the details below:



• Feb. 26, 2020 at 6:00 pm KST (UTC+9)

・End-of-service notification (this notice)

• Mar. 1, 2020 at 10:00 am KST (UTC+9)

・Minor changes in server and client for end of service

・End of Image download functions in auto game search

• Mar. 27, 2020 at 6:00 pm KST (UTC+9)

・End of service

Discontinuing the PlayGalaxy Link service is said to allow Samsung’s Development organization to focus on resources. It ill also add value to the next-gen product.

It’s been an interesting journey for the PlayGalaxy Link. It was demoed on video with the Galaxy Note10. It was also made available on Android and Windows. Galaxy S10 owners soon received the same. Android 10 support was even added with the last update.