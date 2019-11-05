Samsung seems to be serious with gaming. It has proven its point when it filed for the patent of PlayGalaxy Link earlier this year. We thought it could be a new gaming platform and a few months later, the PlayGalaxy Link was indeed demoed on video. It was then made available on Android and Windows finally last September. The platform was only limited to the new Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ smartphones in some regions but starting this week, it’s ready for the Galaxy S10 series.

The PlayGalaxy Link PC game streaming app now works on the Samsung Galaxy S10 phones. This means the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10+ are included. The S10 can now play their PC games on their smartphones via WiFi or mobile Internet.

PlayGalaxy Link app is now on version 1.0.5. An update was released to include other devices: Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G. It still is in beta but it works albeit some bugs and issues may still be encountered.

PlayGalaxy Link takes advantage of the Parsec streaming service which is available for all Android devices. You don’t even need the PlayGalaxy Link app on the phone because gaming streaming from a computer to a mobile device will simply work.

At the moment, the PlayGalaxy Link app is limited to a few regions like the US, South Korea, Canada, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Russia, the UK, and Singapore. No other countries have been added to the list yet but we can expect more devices will support the system soon in more regions.