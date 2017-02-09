We know Samsung Pay Mini is about to launch soon but the South Korean tech giant still has the Samsung Pay service. As Android Pay and Apple Pay’s main rival, Samsung Pay is expected to expand to more countries. The mobile payment service is already available in several markets including South Korea, USA, Spain, China, Singapore, Australia, Puerto Rico, and Brazil.

We’re still waiting for it to roll out in Malaysia and India and the rest of Asia. The company has just announced Samsung Pay in Thailand with several partners. This service is actually perfect in the country because the Thai government has its national e-payment strategy in a country with the goal of a cashless society.

Samsung Pay is one digital wallet that is an ideal solution for proponents of e-commerce. There’s no need to bring your wallet, cash, or credit card with you because you only need to tap your device to pay and finish a transaction.

Some users in Thailand have already tried the service with an early access release. Samsung now has many partners in the country including Siam Commercial Bank, KTC, KCC, KasikornBank, Bangkok Bank Citibank, Visa, and Mastercard. Some shops have even started to support Samsung Pay. Some membership and loyalty cards offered in Thailands are also included in the mobile payment service.

Vice President of Samsung Pay, Thomas Ko said, “We look forward to making our Thai consumers’ everyday lives as simple, convenient and seamless as possible through the introduction of Samsung Pay.”

Samsung Pay in Thailand is simple to use, secure with tokenization, and can be used almost anywhere as long as there is NFC or MST.

SOURCE: Samsung Newsroom