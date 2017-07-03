Korean battery makers Samsung SDI – still under the big name Korean gadget giant Samsung – says that the outfit will be able to produce solid-state batteries in a couple of years. These type of batteries are relatively safer than the current lithium-ion variants that still have liquid elements in them, and so they still have the risk of explosion or ignition.

Solid-state batteries are made of solid electrolytes, and should have no liquid elements that ignite when they come in contact with air or water outside the battery. “Solid-state batteries are a realistic alternative to lithium-ion batteries in solving the chronic safety issue as the development has been relatively faster than other next-generation batteries over the last 10 years,” said Choi Jung-deok, an analyst at LG Economic Research Institute.

Samsung SDI says that this battery technology could mature in one or two years. “Our technological level to produce a solid-state battery for smartphones will be mature enough in one to two years. However, it depends on Samsung Electronics whether it will be used for phones,” a Samsung SDI executive revealed on the condition of anonymity.

Samsung is still reeling from the huge Galaxy Note 7 fiasco from last year, such that they are under huge pressure to put out a better Galaxy Note 8 this year – and preferably one that does not explode. On that count, the Galaxy S8 seems to be safe enough. Will solid-state batteries solve our safety issues?

SOURCE: Korea Herald