We were wondering when Samsung would announce its new flagship chipset – made of course under its in-house Exynos brand. The Korean giant already has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 locked up for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8, but even that is not enough for the sort of demand the Galaxy S8 is projected to have – Samsung usually makes variants with a similarly capable Exynos chip, and this year that will be the Exynos 9 Series 8895.

Like the SD835, the Exynos 8895 is made under Samsung’s vaunted 10 nanometer FinFET process – which assures makers that this chip will be smaller but more powerful and more power efficient. The Exynos 8895 boasts of an octa-core processor using four of Samsung’s 2nd generation custom CPU cores and four Cortex-A53 cores. Graphics will be taken care of by ARM’s latest Mali-G71 GPU.

The Exynos 8895 will be armed with what Samsung claims is the world’s first gigabit LTE modem – it is able to give users 1 Gbps (that’s 1000 Mbps) download speeds using Cat.16 LTE and 5 carrier aggregation. The modem also supports 150 Mbps upload speeds through 2 carrier aggregation.

We can expect that half of Samsung Galaxy S8 units will carry the Exynos 8895, while the other half is committed to carry the SD835 chipset. With the Galaxy S8 launch coming up soon at the end of March, we will no doubt see the Exynos 8895 in action pretty soon as well.

SOURCE: Samsung