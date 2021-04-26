Samsung Galaxy Z Fold tablet confirmed by European trademark

There will be a new foldable phone from Samsung. We’re certain of that now. There won’t be just one but two. And maybe early next, another foldable smartphone will also be introduced with maybe two folds. At this point, we’re not sure about the official name of future products. We’re more interested in their presence. There will be new phones, definitely, as several leaks and rumors have revealed. Of course, until the official launch date, we’ll carefully take things with a pinch of salt.

The Samsung Z Fold tablet has been recently confirmed by theEuropean trademark. A document has appeared including some details. Listed there is the “Galaxy Z Fold”. There is no mention of a number–just Galaxy Z Fold. We’ve been saying it will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 since it is the third-generation release.

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has received the trademark filing last April 23, 2021. As expected, it was categorized as Class 9 so it’s either a smartphone or a tablet or in this case–a hybrid phone tablet.

Samsung has already used the name Galaxy Z Fold but last year’s applications only listed the “Galaxy Z” and the “Z Flip”. We can surmise then the “Galaxy Z Fold” is different. Could it be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab? That is a possibility.

Samsung may be working on a tri-fold tablet. We’ll probably know more about its existence during the next major Galaxy Unpacked where the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be unveiled together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The next batch of foldable phones is exciting since the S-Pen support may also be ready on the next-gen Galaxy foldable phone–or not.