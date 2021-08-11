In a few hours, Samsung will finally unveil the new foldable phones. They will be the flagship offering from the South Korean tech giant. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come together with new smartwatch and wireless earbuds–the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2. Numerous details and images have been leaked so we probably know everything there is to know about the new mobile devices and accessories. But of course, we want official confirmation from the maker.

This isn’t unusual but a hands-on video of both foldable phones have surfaced on YouTube. We have several ideas about the look of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 but this video shows us many things.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will definitely have an under display camera. We don’t see a notch nor a punch hole cutout so we are assuming there is a UDC feature. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 appears to have an external Cover Display plus a dual camera system on the rear.

The next-gen Galaxy Z Fold will offer S Pen support. It’s not clear if the S-Pen will come with the phone out of the box. Sources say it will be the S Pen Pro.

A certain DroneMania uploaded the video on YouTube. It has since been pulled. Samsung must have been busy and eager to take it down. The original source has removed the video but a quick search on YouTube will show related features.