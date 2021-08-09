The Samsung Unpacked event is happening in a day or two but nothing seems to be a surprise anymore, at least unofficially. Specs have been revealed about most of the devices that are expected to be announced on August 11, including the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This time around we’re getting the official covers or cases for the two foldable devices and they might have confirmed some of the leaks as well, particularly about S Pen support for the Galaxy Z Fold3.

Noted gadget tipster Roland Quandt shared some images of the “official covers” for both upcoming smartphones. What’s interesting about the covers for the Galaxy Z Fold3 is that there’s a slot in the middle for the S Pen stylus. This means that the device itself will not have a slot for the S Pen like in the Galaxy Note series. You’ll have to get the cover in order to be able to keep the stylus with you, or rather, with your smartphone at all times.

Samsung Galaxsy Z Fold3 official covers in official marketing renders, including the S Pen cover: https://t.co/Ak5ksDde1K — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 8, 2021

The housing itself will cover the entire back of the display including the cover display. The slot in the middle makes it look like your phone has a bit of a bump when it’s in the folded mode. For this particular case, it seems like black is the only color. The leaked images also show some of the regular cases and these will come in black, gray, brown, and white. There doesn’t seem to be any new information revealed in the cases, at least nothing we don’t already know.

Quandt also leaked some of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 official covers. There seems to be a variety of colors like brown, black, orange, green, blue, and violet. Some of the cases have pretty unusual designs with some sporting a ring in the middle of the fold to make it easier to hold probably. Although you probably won’t want to just hold a phone like that by the ring like a keychain. There are also a couple that have a Flip band and what looks like a retractable stand for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 official covers. Including the ones with rings and other weird designs: https://t.co/u1ep8CNP4f — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 8, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is happening on August 11 so expect more related leaks for the next couple of days. Of course we’ll bring you the latest and the official details when they become available.