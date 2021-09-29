Between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Flip is more popular. The South Korean tech giant has sold more Galaxy Z Flip 3. The phone went official last month but has yet to drop in many markets. Others were already able to do teardown analysis and see what’s inside. Some videos have revealed interesting facts and now, JerryRigEverything, shows us how durable the foldable smartphone is. It may not be as advanced as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 but the device is expected to be more durable than the previous model.

We somehow knew what to expect because the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 passed Zach Nelson’s Durability Test. Samsung has done better this time with the IPX8 rating and the strong and durable foldable display.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the foldable Android phone can also hold up in everyday use. The standard scratch test has revealed the external display scratches at level 6 and with deeper groove at level 7 of Moh’s level of hardness. The internal, flexible display still scratches easily at level 1 and 2 which is normal for a foldable screen.

The burn test reveals the screen changes color after 25 seconds under the heat from a lighter. The hinge is something to be tested as well because of the pressure it usually receives.

After several tries, the hinge still works. Dirt and dust didn’t destined the quality of the screen. Of course, this isn’t real-world. Results may differ as you use the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 everyday.

What JerryRigEverything wants to prove is that the phone can survive his standard stress tests. The phone is definitely better and more durable compared to the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.