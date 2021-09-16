Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 4 series last month. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic launched as the latest wearables from the South Korean tech giant. We were anticipating for the Galaxy Watch 4 Active but there was nothing. We were almost certain about its existence. There is a new sport-focused smartwatch from Samsung but it’s not the Galaxy Watch 4 Active. The company has just officially introduced the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition in South Korea. So it is indeed sport-centric but only for one–Golf. ​

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition has just been unveiled in South Korea. This includes a ‘Smart Caddie’ app that helps the user achieve a smart golf experience.

Golf wearables are nothing new. We have seen similar devices before like the Garmin Approach line. There was also the TAG Heuer Connected Watch Golf Edition. If you may remember, Samsung also introduced a Galaxy Watch Golf Edition in South Korea back in 2018.

So this is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition. The wearable allows for a more strategic game operation. Samsung offers distance measurement and other functions that will help any golfer as it provides the height difference or distance.

Check the Smart Caddy app on the smartwatch so you can also view the elevation difference in most domestic golf courses. The watch also offers a course strategy guide for about 40,000 golf courses in the world. The history of those courses are based on satellite maps, actual measurements, and aerial photos. They take advantage of automatic hole information recognition.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition offers Bluetooth connectivity. You can choose between the silver 40mm and black 44mm unit. Prices are 299,000 won and 329,000 won. An LTE model will also be made available.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition will run on One UI Watch. It will also feature a Samsung BioActive sensor that allows advanced integrated health management functions and more.