Garmin is targeting the serious golfers out there who are interested in perfecting their game and finding their range. They have released three new wearables under their Approach line: the Approach S42 smartwatch, the Approach S12 smartwatch, and the Approach G12 rangefinder. This series for golfers has proven pretty popular and so they are now expanding it with these three new devices, all with more than 42,000 preloaded courses, “exemplary” battery life, and connectivity to other Garmin devices and apps.

The Approach S42 smartwatch has a 1.2-inch color touchscreen display and has an AutoShot round analyzer that can record shot distances automatically. On GPS mode, it can last up to 15 hours but on smartwatch mode, it can last up to 10 days. You can switch between smartwatch capabilities on and off the green as it also gives smart notifications, can track your steps, sleep, and even calories. So you can use it as just a simple smartwatch in your everyday life but once you start golfing, it turns into your golf tracker.

The Approach S12 meanwhile has a 1.3-inch sunlight readable and high-resolution round display with interchangeable quick release bands. It can last up to 30 hours in GPS mode and can be paired with the Gamin Golf app on your smartphone so you can receive wireless updates for your most frequently played courses. It is a practical golf watch solution that can obtain key yardages to the green, hazards, doglegs, etc.

Lastly, the Approach G12 GPS rangefinder has a 1.3-inch sunlight readable and high-resolution display that has an integrated clip lanyard loop so you can attach it to your golf bag or your pocket. It can last for up to 30 hours on a single charge and does not have any smartwatch functionality. It can give you golf data at a glance, including distances to the green. It’s meant for use only on the golf course.

All the new Approach wearables can be linked to the Garmin Golf app and can also be paired with the Approach CT10 club sensors for automatic club tracking. The Approach S42 smartwatch is priced at $299.99 while the Approach S12 GPS golf watch sells for #199.99. The Approach G12 GPS golf rangefinder is available for $149.99.