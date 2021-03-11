Around the same time last year, before the rest of the world were asked to stay mostly indoors, Tag Heuer launch a new non-modular smarwatch. A few months later, the TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition was revealed. Nothing new from the luxury watch brand yet for this year but the Gold Edition is getting an update. The wearable device now comes with an upgraded club recommendation tool, mapping, and more. We’re not sure how many golfers out there are still playing the sport they love but the special version is ready with some innovation.

The TAG Heuer Connected Golf edition offers enhanced maps. Its mapping technology is unique and one that golfers have grown to love. It shows 2D maps that are interactive and 3D courses that are more realistic than ever. It previews those images on your smartphone, complete with more details like single trees to forests among others.

The update by Tag Heuer also brings a club recommendation tool. What it does is offer recommendations for the right club to use based on the player’s distance. The feature will also look into the recorded shots for consideration.

As for the improvements of the 3D maps of the TAG Heuer Connected Watch Golf Edition, you may be able to see most assets like walls or trees or textures like rough, water, or fairway. The updated app also offers visualization of the score in stroke play, match play, or stableford.