Another product lineup that will launch on August 5 is the Galaxy Tab S7 series. It will include two variants: the regular Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+. A Galaxy Tab S7 5G is said to come to European and US markets as a video surfaced on the web. Specs were revealed, as well as, renders and a 360-degree video. The Plus variant already received device certifications. More specs for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ leaked ahead of launch and then again.

Several details have been shared already. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 won’t have an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will have a new position for the selfie camera and possibly only an LCD screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+ are expected to rival the Apple iPad. Specifically, the iPad Pro will be challenged by the Galaxy Tab S7+ with its premium flagship specs and features. The Galaxy Tab S7 will come with an 11-inch LTPS LCD display with 2560 x 1600 pixels while the Galaxy Tab S7+ will have a larger 12.7-inch AMOLED screen.

There won’t be any difference in the design between the two. The tablets are angular with metal housing. The display could reach 120 Hertz. The fingerprint reader is found on the side, not under the screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series will work with an enhanced S-Pen stylus with nine milliseconds of latency. The stylus could allow air gestures on both the Galaxy Tab and the Plus version. The latter will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Octacore processor ( up to 3.09 gigahertz), 5G connectivity, 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and microSD card slot.

When it comes to imaging, they will have two dual rear cameras (13MP f/2.0 + 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide) and an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. 4K video recording at 30 FPS is possible. The Galaxy Tab S7 runs on a 7040mAh battery while the Galaxy Tab S7+ runs on 10,090mAh battery. There’s a USB-C port and a 15-watt charger for ultra-fast charging. The battery life may go up to 16 hours so you can be more productive or entertained for a longer time.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung is also said to offer a new keyboard cover with a trackpad. The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ can turn from tablets to laptops with those accessories. They may also come with Wireless DeX and four speakers optimized by AKG and Dolby Atmos. Color options are as follows: Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Black.