The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series is getting a new color. Specifically, the Galaxy S7+ variant will be offered in in Mystic Navy. It’s another reason for you to finally buy the Android tablet you’ve been wanting to purchase. There will be no change in pricing as starting price is still $650 in the US for the non-Plus version. No change in specs and features—Samsung just introduced a new color. It’s the same tablet that also supports S Pen and comes with Dolby Atmos speakers. Some models even come with 5G connectivity.

The Galaxy Tab S7 is perhaps one of the more popular Android tablet series from Samsung. Officially announced back in August together with the Galaxy Note 20 series, the tablet allows productivity and 90 fps support for better gaming experience. It recently received the One UI 3 update.

To review, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ comes equipped with a large 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, 1752 x 2800 pixel resolution, 84.6% screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+, 16M colors (NTSC), and 120Hz image refresh rate. The device runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor so it’s ready for gaming and entertainment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Availability

The Mystic Navy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ will be available beginning February 18, 2021. The Galaxy Tab S7+ is priced around $850 while the 5G variant may reach up to $1,049.99. You can buy from Samsung, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular.