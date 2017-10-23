After waiting for a long time, here now is the next generation Galaxy Tab Active. This new tablet from Samsung is as rugged as it can be. Some details were leaked last month and then we were shown the manual for the SM-T395 model. We even saw early images of the Galaxy Table Active 2 and now a week after, the official reveal. Samsung has proudly announced the Galaxy Tab Active2 not just as a new rugged tablet but as one ideal for business and enterprise.

The tablet is ready for industrial environments because it is rugged and durable. It’s built to last for a long time and ready to take on any challenges even if outdoors or in less than perfect situation. Those in the manufacturing, public safety, and transportation industries will find this useful with its many important features. It works with an S Pen, offers multi-window screens, and comes with biometrics integration.

For this tablet, the South Korean tech giant teamed up with big industry brands such as IBM, Gamber-Johnson, Otterbox, Gamber-Johnson, Koamtac, Ram Mounts, and iKey. The goal is to deliver a new tablet that can take heavy use for various industry practices like product maintenance, equipment inspection, counting inventory, or updating orders.

Samsung combines different technologies from other companies like use hand straps from Otterboox, keyboard from iKey, barcode scanning from Koamtac, or ECOM Instruments’ protection for diifferent industries among others. The MIL-STD-810 certification is expected so it can survive extreme environments, pressure, drops, and vibration as described. Of course, there’s also the IP68-water and dust resistance. And since this is made for business, the tablet allows wet and gloved touch as needed.

There is no word on pricing and exact availability yet but we’re guessing it will be anything between $500 and $600.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.1 Nougat

• Processor: Samsung Exynos 7870 Octa-core 1.6GHz

• Display: 8.0-inch, WXGA TFT, 1280×800 resolution

• Battery: 4450mAh (Replaceable)

• RAM: 3GB

• Storage: 16GB (expandable)

• Cam: 8.0MP AF (Rear)

• Cam: 5.0MP, Flash (Front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz+5GHz) Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, LTE Cat.6 (300Mbps)

• Others: USB 2.0 Type C, Pogo Pin, Fingerprint Sensor, PS + GLONASS, Knox 2.8 security, S Pen (IP68 Certified)

SOURCE: Samsung