It’s time for a new Galaxy Tab. We’re already anticipating for the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2. There are more tablets in the works but looks like a new Galaxy Tab Active 2 will be ready soon. Some information on the new tablet was leaked recently by WinFuture and was also sighted in GFXBench. It’s expected to be a new affordable tablet that can beat a lot of budget-friendly Android tablets available in the market today.

Samsung is expected to roll out the Galaxy Tab Active 2 SM-T395 with a lot of upgrades from the previous model. Specs of the second-gen Tab Active have been listed on the benchmark site: 8-inch screen, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, 1.5GHz Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, 8MP rear camera with flash and autofocus, 5MP selfie shooted, and the usual sensors and connectivity options such as accelerometer, NFC, GPS, gyroscope, Bluetooth, and heart rate sensor.

Expect the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 T395 rugged tablet to also have a WXGA resolution on its 8-inch IPS screen, scratch-resistant glass display, durable plastic housing, microSD card slot for storage expansion, Full HD video recording, and of course, 4G LTE connectivity option. Juicing up this tablet is a 4450mAh battery. No information on pricing and availability but let’s wait for the official announcement first.

VIA: WinFuture