The first-gen Samsung Galaxy Tab Active was launched over three years ago. It’s due for a follow-up and we know Samsung has been working on one. We know it will still be ready for rugged use after some details were leaked last month. And now we’ve got more information on specs and features as the manual for a device with model number SM-T395 has been spotted online.

The product is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2. It’s expected to be the newest rugged Android tablet that can survive being submerged underwater and dropped from a height and prevent dust from seeping in. The South Korean tech giant has yet to make a formal announcement so we’re crossing our fingers it will happen soon.

The tablet already visited the FCC which signals its impending arrival. The manual for the 4G LTE variant of the device was recently made public so we’re certain now it’s almost ready. It still comes with the S Pen stylus plus a removable battery. Of course, we know a lot of changes will be made to the specs and features after more than three years. One of the most important advancements is the Bixby although we’re not sure if the smart assistant is fully ready. We also know this tablet will have USB Type C and a fingerprint sensor.

We don’t have a complete list of the specs but the standards are illustrated: proximity and light sensor, front camera, speaker, touchscreen, home key with fingerprint recognition sensor, multipurpose jack, GPS antenna, NFC, rear camera with flash, microphone, earphone jack, WiFi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE.

