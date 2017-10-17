After its manual being leaked, here are images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2. The Android-powered rugged tablet’s specs have been shared online prior to its official launch but we’re expecting the South Korean tech giant to make an official product announcement. According to WinFuture where Roland Quandt master scoopster is connected to, the tablet will come equipped with an 8-inch display screen with 1280 x 800 resolution, Exynos 7880 processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a long-lasting 4450mAh battery.

This new Galaxy Tab Active will also feature a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter, 8MP rear camera, POGO pins, fingerprint scanner, and an S Pen. The stylus makes the tablet more convenient and easier to use for productivity because you can do more with a stylus whether for work, school, play, or social media.

It’s a Galaxy Tab Active variant so it means it can survive harsh elements, being dropped in the water, or being in dusty environments. WiFi will be a standard feature but there will also be a 4G LTE version of the tablet. Pricing is anything between $500 and $700. We’re only looking forward to the official announcement as we feel that it’s coming soon.

VIA: WinFuture