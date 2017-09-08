The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is due for an update. We know it’s arriving very soon as the device already hit TENAA. We also saw a user manual leaked online now this–a gallery of images shared by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt. As we all know, most of the stuff shared by @rquandt usually turn out to be the real thing. We won’t question anymore the source as we’re more interested in the specs and features and how this one will be different from the previous model.

First, we can see the upcoming Galaxy Tab tablet will be ready in Gold and Black colors. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and a large 5000mAh battery. The tablet will have an 8-inch WXGA display (most likely IPS-LCD) with 1280×800 pixel resolution.

Other specs include a 16GB onboard storage (expandable), 16MP main camera (with f/1.9 aperture), and 5MP selfie shoot ( f/2.0 aperture). Android Oreo may be out but this one will only run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) may cost 200 Euros which is about $241 in the United States.

Industry insiders are saying this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is one and the same as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 that will be launched in some regions. We’ll know for sure once Samsung makes the official announcement.

VIA: WinFuture