Samsung is getting all set for the big day. The Unpacked event is happening at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona and as expected, the South Korean tech giant will be revealing the much-talked-about Galaxy S9 and S9+. The pair will be the forerunner at the tech event so we know other OEMs will try to compete with the two. In less than one week, we’ll finally see the new premium flagship series that’s been our favorite topic since last year.

We’ve probably told you all there is to know about the S9 and that new set of images shared by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt is the closest we have to the real thing. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ Exynos 9810 variant was spotted on Geekbench and we have more info about the reimagined camera. We gathered the camera system will be utilized for more augmented reality based on the stickers shown off by the promo video.

Today we learn the company will definitely introduce the technology by showing off the phone in Augmented Reality. During the launch, the audience may need to download the Unpacked 2018 app. Those who can’t be at the venue can still open the app and view the live stream.

If you already have the Unpacked app, you can use it and then scan a Samsung logo. The phone will show some teasers according to Redditor thesbros who saw the other 3D models and the idea the Galaxy S9 will be shown in augmented reality.

The 3D models shown here (in augmented reality) confirm the colors as we noted earlier. We see the Lilac Purple, Black, Silver, and Blue versions. Also confirmed are the following: Bixby button, AKG Tuning, and speaker grill.

Download UNPACKED 2018 from the Google Play Store

VIA: XDA Developers