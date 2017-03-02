The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 is now official. After weeks of speculations, here’s the rugged smartphone powered by Android 7.0 Nougat. This new device will be out next month as a follow-up to the Xcover 3 released around the same time a couple of years ago. Just like the older model, this Xcover is also military tough having passed the strict US military standards which means it is ready to beat the intense sunlight, high or low temperatures, vibrations, and mechanical shocks.

Don’t be fooled by this sleek and slim mobile device because it’s ready for harsh, outdoor use. It can survive water and dust with its IP68 rating. It looks sophisticated and classy in black but it’s really tough. Even when you wear gloves, you can still use the phone as the touchscreen will respond to your fingers. Phone also comes with a 13MP rear camera with f1.9 aperture and integrated flash and a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 will be available for only EUR 259 ($273) in Europe starting next month from select retailers and mobile networks.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 Key Specifications:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

• Processor: 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570

• Display: 4.99-inc, 720 x 1280 pixel resolution

• Weight: 172g

• Battery: 2800mAh

• RAM: 2GB

• Storage: 16GB (expandable)

• Cam: 13MP rear

• Cam: 5MP front

• Connectivity: Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB, 4G/LTE, WiFi

• Others: IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certifications

SOURCE: Samsung