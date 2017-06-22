The Samsung Galaxy S8 may be facing some minor issues today but it is arguably one of the best smartphones in the market this 2017. The South Korean tech giant has done a great job of bouncing back from the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco but we are still closely monitoring the premium flagship duo for possible overheating and other related issues.

One of the features we’re a bit disappointed with is the imaging technology as the phone doesn’t have dual cameras. Samsung has not ventured into this trend yet but we’ve seen images of an early prototype that appeared to have a dual camera setup. We’re assuming Samsung considered the idea but decided against it. The phone was rumored to have a dual camera but obviously, it has none. We’re waiting for the Note 8 to have it first since the company usually introduces new specs and features on the Note first before the S series gets them.

The Galaxy S8 was spotted once again with a dual camera design. The photos popped up on Weibo which tells us the prototype could still be somewhere in China. What’s interesting though is that this one doesn’t have a rear fingerprint sensor. We have no idea who leaked the images or if they are actually legit but we’re looking forward more to the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 with a dual camera system.

VIA: SAMMOBILE