From previous rumors and speculations, we’re now seeing more 3D image renders of the upcoming Galaxy S8. We’ve seen the phone case images from a case maker last week based on early rumors and another set on an e-tailer’s website. We also learned recently that Samsung is working on a new AMOLED display which could be used on the new Galaxy S8 flagship device.

The same case maker who made the image renders was willing to share more information. It sent the device measurements to GSMArena who just posted the specs of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The Galaxy S8 is said to measure 140.14mm x 72.20 x 7.30mm. That appears to be slightly thinner and shorter than last year’s Galaxy S7. The screen seems to be bigger though than the S7 Edge’s but with the phone maintaining the same size of the S7.

A bigger variant is expected to arrive as well. The Galaxy S8 Plus is believed to measure s 152.38 x 78.51 x 7.94mm. That is definitely bigger, taller, and wider than the S7 edge. We’re guessing something like 6.3-inches which is really big.

We already mentioned the possibility of the Power button getting a new form or location or maybe totally removed. There is that microUSB 2.0 port instead of the USB-C we’ve grown familiar with. Other major improvements of the upcoming Galaxy S8 could be better camera performance. We’re guessing this particular enhancement will benefit those selfie addicts who can’t live without taking at least one selfie each day.

Some enhancements on the imaging system may include that better auto focus (AF), selfie innovation, higher megapixels, and a Samsung-branded rear camera. The main camera may be supplied by another group from the many options: Pasrtron, Camisys, Power Logistics, and MCNEX. Because of all these, there is also a big possibility that the phone price will be higher.

We can expect the Samsung Galaxy S8 to have a high-end front camera. We’re assuming the South Korean tech giant wants to compete with the likes of Huawei which released phones with a Leica dual-camera. We’re also guessing it will include the iris recognition technology introduced with the Note 7 last year.

Some information on the model number showed up on Weibo. We’re hoping to know more about the SM-G950X and SM-G955X in the coming days before the April launch.

VIA: GSMArena, etnews, Weibo