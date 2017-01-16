After months of rumors and speculations, we’re getting closer to the launch of Samsung’s 2017 premium flagship phone. Usually, we wait for the Mobile World Congress but we’ve been hearing of an April launch instead. Samsung is believed to be delaying announcement because of some changes in manufacturing process and tests as a result of the Note 7 fiasco. A few days ago, we’ve seen Galaxy S8 case renders, giving us an idea how the new smartphone will look like.

We have another set of 3D renders that could be a first look at the upcoming Galaxy S premium phone. This is from e-tailer MobileFun (mobilefun.co.uk) who posted the ‘Olixar Ultra-Thin Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge Case’ by some case maker. It’s the clearer version of the phone cases we saw a few days. The product is described as ‘custom moulded for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge’ and provides a more ‘slim fitting and durable protection against damage while adding next to nothing in size and weight’.

We can’t deny this post because Mobile Fun was the same website that showed us the phone covers for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge last year. Looking at the images, the “edge” display looks more pronounced. You won’t see anymore bezels or the Home button. The fingerprint reader is assumed to be embedded on the glass.

Contrary to what we heard before that it will have no headphone jack, this one has. We don’t see any standard USB port only USB-C. There’s the stereo speakers on the bottom but we don’t see any dual-camera here so the Galaxy S8 could only have one.

