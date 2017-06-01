So what’s the next country to receive the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+? India. The emerging market is finally getting the South Korean tech giant’s latest premium flagship devices. The duo is something the Indian fans have been waiting for. It’s good news alright but more good news, the country will also receive the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S8+.

Originally, the Galaxy S8+ only has 4GB RAM with 64GB storage but Samsung knows there are consumers who will want the premium phone with even higher specs.

As if the Galaxy S8+ isn’t powerful enough, Samsung is making sure that loyal Indian fans receive only the best from them. You can avail of the Midnight Black Samsung Galaxy S8+ 128GB on Flipkart and Samsung Shop. You can pre-order for one beginning June 2. Samsung will also give you a free wireless charger as an introductory offer in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM will be released commercially in India on June 9 with a Rs. 74,990 price tag ($1,164). That is expensive but this is the most premium you can get today from Samsung. We know there will be people who can spend over a thousand dollars just on one gadget item. We’re interested to know how many Indians will buy such.

VIA: SammyHub