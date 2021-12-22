The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch earlier next year. The new Galaxy S trio will probably be revealed in February after the Galaxy S21 FE’s silent reveal in January. The next-gen premium smartphone series offering seems to be almost ready. A source has shared an exclusive first look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus official poster. The image tells us the two models will be different from each other. The one on the left is the Galaxy S22 Ultra which could also be called as the Galaxy S22 Note. The white one is the Galaxy S22+.

Our source (@BenGeskin) also said the bronze color option will be back. It will be available for the Galaxy S22 Note. It will remind you a bit of the Galaxy Note 20 released in 2020.

The camera module of the bigger phone shown on the poster is P-shaped as we’ve been saying the past week. The photo matches most of the leaked images and renders.

The Galaxy S22 Plus’ camera system will only have three cameras and one flash. The design is similar to the Galaxy S21 series.

When it comes to market release, Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) said the dates for the phone series have been moved. Pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy S22 will begin on February 9, 2022. Market release will be February 25. There may be a bit of a delay because of a huge supply chain problem.

Expect more details will surface. In a couple of months, we’ll get to confirm if the Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones are all glass, if the Ultra camera has a macro feature, or if the phones will not offer SD Card support. We’ll see.