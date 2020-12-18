In about a month, Samsung will unveil its latest premium flagship phone offerings. The Galaxy S21 series includes the regular model, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. All variants are expected to come with 5G connectivity as made possible by the Snapdragon 888 and the Exynos 2100. We’re just not sure if a non-5G or plain LTE version will be available. Definitely, we can say the next-gen flagship devices from the South Korean tech giant will be powerful.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be introduced on January 14. It will be the highest-specced among the trio. It will come with a bigger display (6.8-inches OLED) and more premium specs. Obviously, it will also be the most expensive.

The display will be flat this time, no longer curved. It will offer S Pen support as the Note experience makes its way to the premium Galaxy S device. The selfie camera is still at the center under a punch-hole. This tells us the Under Display Camera won’t be implemented yet.

The bezels are still slim. The back boasts a new camera module design. There are four cameras here while the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 only have three each. The Ultra variant features a 108MP camera sensor, zoom camera with periscope, and an ultra-wide angle sensor plus laser autofocus. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be sold in Phantom Silver and Black.

Samsung Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21

The design is similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This variant will be smaller though. The Galaxy S21 will be even smaller. The two are the more affordable versions. They look the same and come with three cameras.

The phones will be available in different colors and some changes in specs. The regular Galaxy S21 will only use a plastic panel while the other two will use glass.