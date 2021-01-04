We’re still a few days ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event and yet one of the items that will supposedly launch that day has “official” images leaked. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag has some live images floating around courtesy of its NCC certification. The leaked images seem to confirm all of the previous rumors that have come out about Samsung’s first Bluetooth tracker, including the fact that it does look like Tile trackers. We probably know almost all of the important things about it now but we’re still looking forward to its supposed official announcement.

91mobiles shared the images that have come from the NCC certification site. Not only do we have an actual look at the tracker but there’s also the confirmation that it will indeed be called the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. The listing shows the black variant and it indeed has a square rounded shape as expected with a hole that’s probably for a cord or strap. It’s reminiscent of Tile trackers which are the most popular devices for this segment. There aren’t any other specifications that we can learn from the listing.

The images might also be just prototypes as not all the images have the Galaxy SmartTag branding etched on the circular ring. There are also images that don’t even have the Samsung branding at the back. But nevertheless, this is what we’re expecting from the device. It is also expected to function similar to Tile and other Bluetooth trackers in the market as you’ll be able to attach the tag to any object and then track its location in case it gets lost.

Previous information that we’ve been able to gather from various sources say that the Galaxy SmartTag will come with a replaceable 3V CR2032 button cell. It will also be compatible with the SmartThings Fund feature that Samsung just recently introduced. The tracker has also been certified as a Bluetooth LE device so we will probably not have UWB, LTE, and/or GPS with this model, although future variants can have them eventually.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is expected to be launched alongside the new Samsung flagship devices during the Unpacked event this January 14. There might still be some leaks ahead of the event and we’ll bring you more news if there are any.