The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is all set for next year. No doubt the South Korean tech giant will announce the premium flagship phones. Unlike the Galaxy Note’s future, we are certain there will still be Galaxy S21 models to be introduced in the market. They may be revealed a month earlier than usual but then again some people are saying the February launch will still happen. The release date isn’t exactly important at this point. We’re more interested in the specs and features.

The latest we have is a set of image renders from Pigtou. Let’s focus on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus which we believe will be the model in the middle–between the regular Galaxy S21 and the Ultra variant. It may be known as the Galaxy S30 but we prefer the Galaxy S21 because it’s easier to remember.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus will be bigger than the Galaxy S21. It will probably have these dimensions: 161.55mm x 75.6mm X 7.86mm (lwh). When it comes to the design, the smartphone may still look similar to the Galaxy S10. The Galaxy S21 Plus appears to have a flatter display though with round sides.

The phone will have three rear cameras with an LED flash. The selfie camera will still be under a notch. This means the Under Display Camera technology may not be applied yet. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. The power button and volume rocker are on the right side.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 specs may include a 6.8-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, latest Qualcomm Snapdragon or Exynos processor, and 5G connectivity. The cameras may be 64MP and two 12MP shooters.