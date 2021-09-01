The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is almost ready. We believe that is true. There will be no more delays as production will begin this month. The Fan Edition mainly follows the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and is being released before the Galaxy S22 series takes centerstage. The Fan Edition will be more affordable but with the main specs and features being retained. But like the Galaxy S20 FE, it may come with a plastic material instead of metal. Some features may be souped-down like maybe an absent microSD card slot.

No microSD card slot means no more memory expansion. That should be okay for most consumers since there is the cloud. If you have a lot of photos or videos and storage is not enough, you can always upload your files to a cloud storage.

A source got the manual for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and we can confirm some features. There was no mention of a microSD card slot. If you wish to expand your memory, then maybe this phone is not for you. But then the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model should be enough. You can also choose the 8GB RAM version with 256GB internal storage 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage.

The manual mentions a number of things we already know. We can expect the dust- and water-resistance, thanks to the IP68 rating. There will be a high refresh rate and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. We doubt S-Pen support will be available. on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come with a triple rear camera system.There will be an ultrawide shooter plus Dolby Atmos, Samsung Pay, Wireless DeX, and wireless/reverse charging. The South Korean tech giant may also not include a charger in the box. There will be a USB Type-C port but don’t expect a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Snapdragon 888 processor will be a standard in most key markets but some versions may use Exynos 2100. The upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.