There is no official announcement from Samsung yet but the Galaxy S21 FE has been sighted. It’s actually not just another sighting. An actual unit was unboxed and held by a source. Matteo Virgilio of HDblog said they were able to recover a sample. We’re not sure if it’s allowed but the video is still up at the time of this writing. The phone looks like the original Galaxy S21 variant. The punch-hole cutout is still there. The triple rear camera setup is available. The phone presented in the video is the black version.

Samsung has yet to unpack the Galaxy S21 FE although we’ve been saying it will be a silent launch. In January, we are hoping to see more of the Fan Edition version.

The source also shared the specs of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Adreno 660 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Onboard UFS 3.1 storage will be 128GB.

Watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unboxing and hands-on here:

There will be a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It weights 177 grams and measures 155.7mm x 74.5mm x 7.9mm. When it comes to the camera department, there is a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and fast focus. The main camera system consists of a 12MP primary with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto with 3X zoom and OIS.

The phone offers 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type C, NFC, GLONASS, A-GPS, and Dual SIM support. The device runs on a 4500mAh battery with 25W charging. The IP67 is mentioned but still unconfirmed. There is no microSD card slot for memory expansion. It is said to launch with Android 12 already.

Walmart has allotted a page for the Verizon Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (128 GB, Graphite) but the image is gone. Price listed is $699 so that is more affordable compared to the Galaxy S21 5G which currently costs $849.99.