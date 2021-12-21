The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has an official launch. According to Evan Blass (@evleaks), the new Galaxy smartphone will be announced on January 11. Blass also shared images of the phone. We can clearly see the wallpaper in different colors. The selfie camera is still under a punch-hole cutout. The bezels are still slim expect for the chin part. We believe the on-screen fingerprint reader will be present. On the side, there is the volume rockers plus a power button. The phone features rounded corners but we doubt the sides will be curved.

We’re almost certain the Galaxy S21 FE will be released. No more cancellations or delay can be expected. We’ve told you everything we know so far including the possibility of a quiet launch in January.

The Fan Edition will be more affordable compared to the early Galaxy S21 trio. Specs include a 6.4-inch Flat Dymanic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 401 PPI, and 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution plus a Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The triple camera setup includes 12MP primary + 8MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom lens + 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. The selfie camera is 32 megapixels. The phone will run on a 4500mAh battery and will come with fast charging tech via a USB Type-C cable. Qi-compatibility is also a promise so you can charge the phone wirelessly.

Samsung is adding IP68 rating so the device is always protected against dust or water. The phone will use a Snapdragon 888 Octacore SoC, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB onboard storage. WiFi 5, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0 will already be a standard. NanoSIM slots and eSIM support will be offered.

Possible pricing is 749 eurod for the 6GB/128GB and 819 euros for the 8GB/256GB model. That’s about $855 and $923 in the US, respectively.