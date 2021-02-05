If you still own a Galaxy Note FE, you’ll be happy to know that Samsung is releasing an update for your phone. It’s been a while since the device got an improvement. It received the Android Pie update back in 2019. We haven’t shared any major upgrade until today. It’s not really a big release but a new update is ready with the latest February 2021 security patch. Other devices are also getting the same level of security patch together with the latest Android 11 OS.

The Galaxy Note FE is already three years old. You can say it’s way past the Samsung promise of three years worth of upgrades but it’s getting a slight improvement, at least, in the security department.

The February 2021 security patch is ready for the Samsung Galaxy Note FE (SM-N935S) in South Korea. It brings firmware version N935SKSU4CUA1. It comes with ONE UI but is still on Android 9. No changelog has been posted but you can be certain security enhancements will be added.

February 2020 Security Patch

Samsung must have been preparing for this release. The Galaxy Note FE was launch in 2017 so the three years of getting a patch is supposedly over. It’s interesting that Samsung still included the phone and rolled out an update even earlier in the month and with the latest security patch version soo.

If you live in South Korea and own a Galaxy Note FE, you may get a notification anytime soon. You can always check your settings manually: Settings> Software update> Download and install.