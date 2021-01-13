The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was made official last September with a more accessible price. It’s the more budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S20 flagship released in the first half of 2020. It’s basically the regular Galaxy S20 will slight changes. Instead of metal, the back plate is made of plastic. It still runs on Snapdragon 865 but an Exynos version was also introduced. It also makes an impression with the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and FHD+ resolution. DxOMark has tested the Exynos version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) and we have all the details here.

The non-5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE comes with the same triple rear camera setup: 12MP primary wide-angle camera + 12MP ultra-wide + 8MP tele-lens. There is no DepthVision Camera though. The phone can record videos in 4K up to 60fps and 90 fps at HD. FHD resolution can be captured at 240/120 fps.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Camera Review

As per DxoMark, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE delivers accurate photo and video target exposure in most conditions. It can also show neutral white balance with pleasant color rendering in most photos.

Outdoor videos also show neutral white balance. Notice good detail in outdoor and indoor photos. Noise in outdoor and indoor videos is actually well-controlled. The camera also offers accurate depth estimation in bokeh and presents effective video stabilization and good ultra-wide capabilities.

The smartphone received an average DxoMark score of 115 (119 Photo, 68 Zoom, and 101 Video). Unfortunately, it shows strong noise in low-light photos, visible artifacts in many photos, and narrow depth of field. Tele-lens photos show low detail.

Night photos may show low detail and instabilities in exposure and white balance. Don’t be surprised if you see limited dynamic range and autofocus instabilities. You may check the Android 11 One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 FE and see if anything can still be improved.