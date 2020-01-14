More leaks and confirmation are expected to surface until the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S11. The South Korean tech giant has been very busy working on the next-gen premium flagship series because it is said to come with the next-gen foldable phone. We believe the series will have a more advanced camera system as we’ve been saying as early as August 2019. We’ve actually filled several pages dedicated to the Galaxy S11 and now we’re more convinced it will be known as the Galaxy S20.

A new naming convention is a welcome change as Samsung enters a new decade. It’s been saying its devices are for the Era of Live but this year, we may be ushered into the 5G era. We’re now into the new era of mobile technology and we’re expecting this 2020, those innovations and new technologies will be introduced.

As for the Galaxy S20+, this particular variant will have the premium specs but with the camera system as the main focus. Just yesterday, the phone was sighted in the wild. We see at least four rear cameras. There is also just one selfie camera.

Some information has been shared on XDA and they seem to be legit. The main camera is said to be a 12MP Sony IMX 555. It will be joined by the other three cams: 64MP Samsung ISOCell S5KGW2 + Samsung ISOCell S5K2LA + and an unknown sensor (could be ToF). The front-facing camera will be a 10MP Sony IMX 374 sensor similar to what was used on the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ will support 4K 60fps video recording but 8K video recording at 30fps is also possible but with no HDR. The telephoto lens can reach 3X zoom–a total of 30X zoom. There is no mention of a 108MP sensor but it could be found on the Galaxy S20 Ultra version. Other important camera features include a zoom-in mic, Smart Selfie Angle, Single Take Photo, and Pro Video. Don’t expect the Director’s View feature though.