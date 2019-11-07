This was something we’ve been anticipating ever since we learned the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro may also be released as the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. The Mi CC9 Pro became officially official with a 108MP camera a couple of days ago. Today, the Mi Note 10 enters the scene with a few tweaks. The device’s highlight is still the 108MP wide-angle shooter with a 1/1.33-inch super sensor. The smartphone was launched in Spain as we mentioned before and it is expected to continue the boundaries of mobile photography with MIUI and a 5260 mAh battery with 30W PD fast-charging tech.

The smartphone ushers the market into the era of penta-cameras. The Nokia 9 PureView also arrived with five cameras but the results were disappointing. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 also boasts five lenses: 108MP wide-angle, 5MP telephoto lens, 12MP telephoto lens, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. With the setup, the phone can offer a zoom experience from 0.6x to 50x.

Xiaomi takes advantage of the ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP sensor from Samsung. It is the same one used on the Mi Mix Alpha released back in September. It can produce an image with up to 12032 x 9024 resolution– the kind you can use for billboards. You can say the cameras are pro-level and may even replace DSLRs.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10’s 2x telephoto lens is 12 megapixels and can reach 50mm focal length. It is perfect for portraits and can produce premium quality photos even with low light conditions. There is also the dual PD autofocus and 1.4μm large pixel size for brighter and sharper portraits.

The 20MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 117-degree field of view is ideal for capturing large group photos and landscapes. The 5MP 5x telephoto lens can hit 50x digital zoom and 10x hybrid with an f/2.0 aperture and OIS.

Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 8T with a 48MP quad camera. The mid-range smartphone is also camera-centric with a 48MP ultra high-res shooter with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 13MP selfie shooter with built-in AI and f/2.0 aperture.

Other specs of the Redmi Note 8T are as follows: 6.3-inch Dot Drop Display, 2.5D curved glass design, FHD+ visual experience, front and back Corning Gorilla Glass 5, nano-coating for splash-resistance, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, USB Type C, and a 4000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. The device also comes with NFC support and a unique Auto Cleaning Speaker function. Color options include Moonlight White, Starscape Blue, and Moonshadow Grey.

Pricing starts at €179 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB model. The 4GB + 64GB variant is €199 while the 4GB + 128GB version is €249. The release date will be November 8 on Mi stores, mi.com, and other retail stores in Spain like Amazon, Carrefour, and The Phone House or via mobile carriers (Orange, Movistar, Yoigo, and Vodafone).