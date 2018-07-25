Samsung is believed to be integrating the Galaxy S Plus and the Galaxy Note 9. Just a couple of days ago, we told you the Galaxy S9 may be the last of its kind. The South Korean tech giant is still big in the mobile business but it’s no secret sales are not as great as before. The company competes against Apple when it comes to world domination, LG in South Korea, and dozens of other Chinese OEMs that are able to release flagships with premium specs but still priced low.

Aside from the premium category, Samsung may also be doing changes in the mid-range and low-end markets. This means the company is really changing its business strategy although we’re not expecting something significant. Nothing as grand. Maybe something as basic as launching two new series like the Galaxy P and the Galaxy R.

There may be too many Galaxy products already but we don’t think Samsung is giving up on it. In fact, we believe it’s trying to integrate the whole ecosystem. That’s why the Galaxy Gear will soon be known as the Galaxy Watch. It will be easier to identify because of the Galaxy name reference.

The Samsung Galaxy R and Galaxy P may be in as the Galaxy J may be canceled. Nothing is certain and official yet but Samsung may be making the change. The Galaxy J is only one of the many Galaxy series. There’s also the Galaxy C and the Galaxy On. Having the Galaxy J since 2016 can be confusing with all the numerous models.

Galaxy R will be mid-range while the Samsung Galaxy P will be low-end. There’s information the Galaxy R will be an ODM. This means Samsung will only be designing the phone but won’t be manufacturing. By the third quarter, we may probably see these new Galaxy phones with more being announced just before the end of the year.

The Samsung Galaxy R isn’t exactly new. Back in 2011, a Samsung Galaxy R was officially announced. We even got a hands-on feature months after it showed up in a video. There was no follow up since then but we’re guessing Samsung simply wants to take advantage of the name.

The Samsung Galaxy P may be different from the rest of the other Galaxy phones because the series will be manufactured by another company. This means Samsung will let another group use its Galaxy brand. We’re somehow worried about the quality but we believe Samsung will be careful and smart enough.

VIA: SAMMOBILE