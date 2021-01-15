The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G has been out for months. We’ve been seeing images of the phone even before the Unpacked event last year. There is nothing much new to be known but we’ve always been interested in the reviews of our peers. Some issues with the Galaxy Note 20 have come up including that fingerprint reader problem. An early camera performance tests revealed some facts but now we’re more than curious about the phone’s display performance. DxOMark has tested the phablet and gave it a score of 90.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G reviewed here runs on Snapdragon 865+. To review, here are the specs: a 6.9-inch OLED screen with 19.3:9 aspect ratio, up to 120 Hz refresh rate, 1440 × 3088 pixel resolution, and 496 ppi. The front display comes with a small circular notch in the center.

DXOMARK previously tested the Exynos version. It received a high score and certainly made impressions. The two versions are basically the same but the processor has a lot to do with each phone’s display and overall performance.

The Snapdragon variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G has taken the top ranking from its Exynos sibling. The scores are checked from six categories starting with artifacts, color, readability, motion, video, and touch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Display Review

As per DxOMark, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G offers brightness levels that have been well-managed except at night. Colors are well-rendered even when over-saturerated. The display touch is actually smooth when browsing the web and in the gallery app. It shows very few artifacts when navigating in video.

The display shows some issues with contrast that causes rendering of videos to suffer. Like with the Exynos version, the blue light filter doesn’t remove enough blue light. Aliasing is quite strong and touch lacks accuracy just like with the Exynos variant.