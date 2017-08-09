The idea of force touch on a mobile device was first heard of two years ago when Huawei introduced Incredible Touch on a smartphone. And then Synaptics was heard to be working on the ClearForce. We didn’t hear any related news until Samsung was rumored to be adding force touch to the Galaxy S8. The South Korean tech giant is also said to be working on a 3D Touch display for the next iPhone. The idea isn’t absurd because we knew it would also affect the other work.

For the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, Samsung is using force touch finally. This tech allows the device to read the amount of pressure applied to the mobile screen. We’ll get to know for sure on August 23 in a special unveiling event in New York. Samsung is scheduled to launch the phone in Korea but much later on September 15.

This force touch aka 3D touch can replace the functionality of a home button which is expected to be gone on the Note 8 as with the Galaxy S8. So far, here are the other specs and features we know the Note 8 ill have–dual lens rear-facing shooter, 6.3-inch display screen, and a 3300mAh battery.

VIA: The Investor