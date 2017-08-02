It’s getting closer. Samsung is about to unveil the new Galaxy Note 8 as we’ve been seeing more leaks and hearing more rumors each day. Before the official announcement, expect more information to be published by different sources. We’ve seen the black and gold version pictured from all sides and with the S-Pen included a while ago. We already said its camera will be the best yet from the South Korean tech giant.

We’re anticipating for the August 23 launch in New York. The phone may be out for pre-order in Australia on August 25. We just heard the Galaxy Note 8 is said to be released on September 15 in South Korea. We’re assuming its native country will get it first.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will directly rival the LG V30 and the two will be launched almost at the same time. There’s no word on pricing yet but the September 15 availability seems to be final and official. Pre-order dates in some regions may begin earlier while it may take some 10 to 14 days before they begin.

We’re crossing our fingers that the Note 8 will be a success this time since the Note 7 fiasco brought Samsung many problems. We’re guessing it will be “safe” because the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are doing great so far.

VIA: ETNews