More Samsung leaks here. After seeing that Galaxy S8 Active manual, here are new details about the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 features. We’ll focus on the camera as some materials containing the imaging tech details and specs were recently sighted. Now we’ve got a glimpse of how this new Note will be better than the Note 7 which unfortunately suffered a fiasco.

For this year, Samsung appears to be more positive and ready for the arrival of the Note 8 since the Galaxy S8 duo is still doing well. There are no exploding or overheating issues yet, thanks to the South Korean tech giant’s 8-Point Battery Safety Check and stricter quality assurance protocols.

So far, we learned the Note 8 camera will have 3x optical zoom, better low-light performance, improved HDR mode, 3D depth measure application, super night shot, and refocus among others. The Note 8 features a dual camera setup, a first for Samsung, so we’re interested to know how the company has made it better. Nothing has been confirmed yet but we mentioned an ISOCELL Dual configuration before.

Galaxy Club has managed to gather more information about the smartphone camera. The Dutch website said the company is introducing its best phone camera yet. We’ve mentioned that depth sensing earlier. This one allows the Note 8 to automatically sense the depth of an image. This also means blurring parts of an image can be done, as well as, adjust objects or change perspective. The Super Night Shot mode can be useful in low light conditions.

We’re expecting all of these information and more to be confirmed at the August 23 launch.

VIA: Galaxy Club