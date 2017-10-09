A few weeks ago, a teardown treatment for the Galaxy Note 8 was done by iFixit. It received a repairability score of 4 out of 10 which is low. That is good news for some people though because it means the phone is very durable. It is indeed durable according to Zack Nelson who tested the premium flagship phone. The device passed the Scratch, Burn, and Bend Tests with flying colors and now it’s time for another teardown by him.

JerryRigEverything does Durability Tests and Teardowns aside from Unboxing and stripping off the paint to make transparent cases. Zack Nelson’s teardown of the Galaxy Note 8 reveals how difficult it is to replace the display screen. He also wanted to know if it’s easy to replace the battery and parts.

The Galaxy Note 8 opened in this video was the same unit on the durability test but now with the transparent back panel.

Opening the phone was easy even with the new type of adhesive that is strong. Zack noted that it’s harder to remove than the Galaxy S8 or LG V30 but still removable. With heating and pry tools plus a suction cup, the phone is opened. If you plan on doing it yourself, just go slow and be gentle as suggested by JerryRigEverything.

Upon opening the back panel, we see the back camera lens frame. There are screws to remove around to open the wireless charging part. This then reveals the battery. At the bottom part, there are loudspeakers plus the headphone jack that has a rubber ring to keep the water out. The phone comes with a water indicator so remember that it’s only water-resistant and not waterproof.

Removing few small ribbons reveal more components inside. You can notice lego-style connections inside which means parts are easy to remove. The USB-C charing port and S Pen port plus the SIM card tray also have rubber rings to again keep the water out and give the device an IP68 rating. Carefully and slowly removing the ribbons and cables reveals the other parts inside that are also easy to put back.

Watch the full Samsung Galaxy Note 8 teardown video below: