The Samsung Galaxy S8 has got a clear black edition but it’s actually just a DIY. Zack Nelson was able to do it before on the Galaxy S8 so it should be easy on the Galaxy Note 8. It’s been over five months since the clear back Galaxy S8 turned into a reality and now it’s the Note 8’s turn. If you plan on doing this DIY, you should know how to pry open the smartphone.

This effort is more for the aesthetics. If you like anything clear or transparent, then do what Zack Nelson did. Making this “clear” version possible is the fact that the back is made of Gorilla Glass. It’s a bit tricky to remove so you need to be very careful.

Watch how Zack Nelson made the clear Samsung Galaxy Note 8:

It’s important to get a paint remover that works so the plastic laminate and coating will be gone. Make sure you know what you’re doing because this is one expensive smartphone. It’s not easily repairable and you sure don’t want to waste any money.

You can easily get a clear case but that is nothing compared to having the actual phone’s innards be seen from the see-through back panel.

SOURCE: JerryRigEverything