After passing through the Scratch, Burn, and Bend Durability Test, the Galaxy Note 8 gets the teardown treatment from IFixit. The new Note has been making waves recently but we know we’ll hear more about it once the device is released in key markets. A teardown is important as it will tell us if it is well-built or if it is easily repairable. In theory, this one is only slightly different from the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus introduced earlier this year. This one comes with an edge-to-edge 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display which is more flat than curved.

Opening the screen is easy with picks. Gently prying the device is recommended so you won’t totally damage the phone. Once inside, you will see the fingerprint sensor cable attached to the motherboard. Nearby are the NFC antenna and a wireless charging coil combo that is held only by Philips screws.

The phone may remind you a lot of the Note 7 and the Galaxy S8 but this one has maintained the audio phone jack. It won’t use a dongle so you can listen to the audio. It’s easily removable as it is modular just like the cameras attached to the front display. Completing the camera system is an 8MP f.1/7 selfie camera and a dual camera module with optical image stabilization.

Checking out the motherboard, you will see inside the RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 64GB onboard flash storage, and USB C port. Most of the parts are modular so it is repairable with a score of 4 out of 10. That is kind of low no thanks to the strong adhesive and glue, especially on the rear panel.

Watch the teardown video below:

SOURCE: IFIXIT