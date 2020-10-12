The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was only recently unveiled but the smartphone is getting an update. It is a minor software update that brings some improvements. The most notable change is the October security patch. Another release has been made and it is to improve the battery life. So that is two updates within a week and if you own a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you don’t want to miss them. This release even delivers the Dark Mode feature and enhanced camera stability among others.

Dark Mode is already part of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra but it is getting some stability improvements. It’s not clear and we’re not sure about related problems but any update or enhancement is welcome as long as no new bugs will surface. Some users just mentioned the Dark Mode wasn’t working properly for them.

The new software update is available in Germany. Specifically, it is known as the new N98xxXXU1ATJ1 firmware version. Other key markets where the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phones are sold will follow.

Feel free to check Settings> Software update menu manually to know if an update is ready. It is usually released OTA (over-the-air) so expect to receive an alert any day now.

