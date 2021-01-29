The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is finally getting the Android 11. It arrives as the One UI 3.0 update. We knew it’s coming as the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 already received the same update. The South Korean tech giant has been rolling out several One UI 3.0 builds whether beta or stable. More devices will receive the same in the coming months. The Android 11 One UI 3.0 update on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite delivers a number of new exciting features and enhancements.

Not all Galaxy Note 10 Lite phones will get the said update. You may have to wait a bit if you don’t see the OTA yet. But then you can always check manually: Settings> Software update> Download and install.

For those able to download and install One UI 3.0, you will receive the latest January 2021 security patch. It brings a number of fixes for several vulnerabilities and issues. Specifically, the N770FXXU7DUA8 version, has been released in France earlier.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite was unveiled together with the Galaxy S10 Lite last year. These are flagships for the masses.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite One U1 3.0 was released in December. It was different from the update that added 4K video capture at 60fps and the regular monthly security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Android 11 One UI 3.0 is the first for the smartphone. Expect more Galaxy devices will get the same. We’ll looking forward to more for the Galaxy Note 10 like maybe Android 12 and Android 13 in the coming years.