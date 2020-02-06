Samsung wants to get more serious when it comes to software and security updates. It’s introducing the fans to the Samsung Android Security Updates so more mobile devices will get the available upgrade all the time. While the South Korean tech giant regularly upgrades some of the latest flagship and mid-range smartphones and tablets, we believe there is a better way to organize release schedules. The goal is to make such update rollouts more timely as people expect them to be.

The company has mentioned securing devices and maintaining the trust of the consumers is a top priority and so it is going to release monthly and quarterly security updates to all the devices mentioned in a list. Another goal is to release them as quickly as possible.

Check out the list of Samsung devices that are expected to receive these so-called regular security updates. They are as follows.

Current Models for Monthly Security Updates:

• Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

• Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

• Enterprise Models: Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A50, Galaxy XCover4s, Galaxy XCover FieldPro

Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates:

• Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S8 Lite

• Samsung Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018)

• Samsung Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)

• Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G

• Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J7+, Galaxy J8

• Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M40

• Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 Plus (2019), Galaxy Tab Active2, Galaxy Tab Active Pro

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy View2

Note that the recently released Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will only get MONTHLY security updates. They are not included in the Quarterly list. It shouldn’t be a problem because monthly may be better.

Both quarterly and monthly security updates will come with patches for Android OS related issues. These are those monthly security patch levels released by Google via the Android Security Bulletin. Patches for security issues specific for Samsung devices are also included.