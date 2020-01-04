It isn’t even CES 2020 eve yet but Samsung decided to get the ball rolling anyway. Initially expected to be announced next week, the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite have been formally announced ahead of CES so that you can spend less time reading and more time gawking at them in Las Vegas. Given the voluminous amount of leaks leading up to this point, very little managed to surprise us but there are still some tidbits that Samsung has yet to explain to the public.

The biggest mystery, at least for the Galaxy S10 Lite, is Samsung’s “Super Steady OIS”, the rumored new kind of optical image stabilization tech that it is debuting for the first time not on the Galaxy S20 but on this Galaxy S10 Lite. Along with the tripe cameras (48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 5MP Macro), Samsung is positioning the phone as the Ultimate Pro-Grade Camera, one that won’t burn a hole in your wallet.

It definitely gives the Galaxy S10, especially the Galaxy S10e, a run for its money, given how it almost matches hardware specs, especially that Snapdragon 855 CPU. In contrast, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite might disappoint a bit with its Exynos 9810, the chip that powered the Galaxy S9 from 2018.

Of course, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s key strength lies elsewhere. Samsung bills it as “Enhanced Productivity Anytime, Anywhere” and it definitely sounds capable of meeting that challenge. In addition to the same Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that the Galaxy Note 10 has, the “Lite” version is actually a heavyweight in the battery category, carrying a 4,500 mAh pack higher than even the Galaxy Note 10+.

Samsung isn’t talking yet about prices but SamMobile reports that the Galaxy S10 Lite will cost around $720, more than $100 lower than the Galaxy S10e, while the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be sold for around $670, which is definitely cheaper than the Galaxy Note 10 even with discounts. The Galaxy S10 Lite will come in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colors and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will flaunt Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red.